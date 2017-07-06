 Do you live or work on the island? Do you love Ewa Agoyin? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

Do you live or work on the island? Do you love Ewa Agoyin?

EwaaAgoyinOnline.com is here for you with delicious lunch meals that won't get you breaking bank! Order delicious ewa agoyin with meat for as low as ₦500 with ₦100 sides of your choice by calling 0905 736 6553 and we'll deliver to your home or office in 20 minutes!

We also have Asaro for you on Tuesdays & Thursdays and Gizdodo & moin-moin on Fridays! So what are you waiting for? call us now on 0905 736 6553 to order!
