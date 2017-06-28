Do you have the perfect career?

Do you love DJing like Jimmy Jatt or writing like Chimamanda Adichie? Or you prefer to model like Agbani Darego?
No matter your choice of career, we are here to cheer you up and give you a boost.
How? Simply make a 30seconds video of your career aspirations and win big in the #WesterfieldCareerVid Competition for teenagers.
Here is how to participate.
1. You must be between the ages of 14 to 19 years old
2. You must have written WAEC or IGCSE (Even if awaiting results)
3. Make a 30 seconds video about your career aspirations
(You must state your full name, your career and why you’ve chosen the career)
4. Post the video on your Instagram page, tag @westerfieldcollege and also include the hashtag #WesterfieldCareerVid
5. 10 videos will be shortlisted & Qualifiers notified directly
6. Get your friends to visit @westerfieldcollege on Instagram to like your videos.
7. The video with the highest likes emerges the winner.
Price? The winner gets a Tuition free Scholarship for a foundation programme at Westerfield College worth over One Million Naira.
You have teenagers around you? Share this opportunity with them!
