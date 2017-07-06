DNA Drama starts war across Nigeria Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Ben posted that the reader who has been abroad for a while and recently returned to Nigeria is suspicious that his wife might not have been faithful to him all the years he's been away and as such, he wants to carry out a DNA test on all his kids to ascertain their paternity and he was asking to be referred to a good hospital. When the post was shared, it rubbed a few people the wrong way because they felt he had no right to conduct a DNA test without his wife's knowledge, especially considering that he left her lonely for years and he was most likely not 100% faithful to her while he was away.
Soon after he shared the post, Ben got a threat from a female reader who cautioned him against bringing up the DNA test issue and warned him that he was going to destroy a lot of marriages if he continues advising men to test their kids. This led to a lot of arguments; some in support of men taking all their kids for DNA test because a lot of women are no longer faithful. There were those who were against the test and the drama has been going on since last night till now.
The originator of the DNA drama received a lot of antagonisms and his group, Ila Otu, was reported to Facebook and has now been taken down.
Meanwhile, one particular post arguing against the DNA test is from a Facebook user called Mama Denzel. She wrote that if a man requests to carry out a DNA test on your kids and you know he isn't their father, the next course of action should be to kill him. Another user wrote that it is illegal to conduct a DNA paternity test on your child/children without the consent of your partner according to the Human tissue act of 2004 (UK).
See screenshots of some of the arguments arising from the DNA test drama below...
