dkbMARKETS and Forex Trading Competition with Cash Prizes: A great way to test your trading skills and learn

dkbMARKETS, www.dkbmarkets.com, is run by highly experienced industry professionals bringing you first class service. We are here to assist you in becoming a successful trader and investor in the Financial Markets...
We provide you with access to Trade the global financial markets such as Currency (Forex) trading, Commodities trading, Trading Indies and also trading USA, UK and European Stocks. We also provide on-going mentorship and support for our Live Account holders with weekly online Live Trading sessions.
We hold regular FREE live and online seminars, workshops and paid master classes. We currently have a promotion going on which entitles NEW Live Account holders to a 40% instant bonus on their deposit also with an e-book titled "The Definitive Guide To Building a Winning Forex Trading System".
To be updated on our events and seminars, Click Here on (http://forms.aweber.com/form/76/1155579776.htm) dkbMARKETS Updates to fill out the form and follow the instructions. Feel free to invite interested friends and colleagues.
FREE Seminars
Our next FREE seminar will hold on Saturday, 10th June, 2017 in Ikoyi, Lagos. Attendance is absolutely free. To register, simply send a text message with your name and email address to our phone number, 0815 047 6232 and we will book a space for you. Details of the venue and time will also be sent to you once you register.
Trading Competition
We will also be having a Trading Competition starting on the 26th of June 2017. This has the aim of introducing you and getting you involved in the exciting world of Trading the Financial Markets or Forex Market. Participation in this competition is free.
Each competitor should open a Demo account which should be funded with exactly $100,000 using a leverage of 1:100. The Cash prizes are; 1st prize - $100; 2nd prize - $50; 3rd prize - $30; 4th - 10th prizes - $10 each.
The prize money will be deposited into the winner's Live Account and can be traded with or withdrawn (withdrawal will be done in the Naira equivalent). Therefore, the winners must open a Live Account to receive the prize money.
To register for the Trading Competition, go to http://dkbmarkets.blogspot.com.ng/p/dkbmarkets-trading-competition.html
Mentoring
We hold regular mentoring sessions at our offices on a regular basis. These ongoing mentoring sessions are free to attend. The aim of these sessions is to help our clients understand the basics of trading and investing in the shortest possible time. To book a session, simply send us an email or contact us on phone.
Social Media
You can interact with us and 'like us' on our Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/dkbmarkets and Instagram at www.instagram.com/dkbmarkets. You can also follow us on twitter at www.twitter.com/dkbmarkets and watch educational videos on our YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/dkbmarkets.
We are Live on Radio
Tune in every Tuesday morning in June from 7:45am - 8:00am to catch us live on Nigeria Info 99.3 FM as we discuss topics on Financial Literacy with OAPs Tolu and Onome.
Contact
Our office address is Canton Concourse, 12 Landbridge Avenue, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos. To make an appointment to visit us or for enquiries, call us on 08150476232 or 08150476233, or email us at info@dkbmarkets.com
