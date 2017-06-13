The album which is set to be relaesed on the 23, June 2017, features a lot of A-list artists including Beyoncé, Jay Z, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Future, Justin Beiber, Nas, Drake and many more.
Tuesday, 13 June 2017
DJ Khaled's and his son Ashad dapper on his Grateful album cover
The album which is set to be relaesed on the 23, June 2017, features a lot of A-list artists including Beyoncé, Jay Z, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Future, Justin Beiber, Nas, Drake and many more.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/13/2017 05:42:00 pm
