Tuesday, 13 June 2017

DJ Khaled's and his son Ashad dapper on his Grateful album cover

American record producer and record label executive, DJ Khaled who is deeply in love with his son Ashad, featured him and a baby lion on the artwork cover of his upcoming 10th studio album titled 'Grateful'.

The album which is set to be relaesed on the 23, June 2017, features a lot of A-list artists including  Beyoncé, Jay Z, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Future, Justin Beiber, Nas, Drake and many more.


