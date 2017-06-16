He's however afraid on how the underage student will react to his advances. Hopefully the school authorities, Ministry of Education and Police authority will immediately look onto this. See his post after the cut...
Friday, 16 June 2017
Disturbing post a Nigerian 'gay' teacher made about approaching his 14-year-old male student
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/16/2017 03:31:00 pm
10 comments:
Mtchewww
Inukwa!
Hmmm
lindaikeji blog, promoter of stories concerning gays & lesbians.
thunder must strike him dead. God will frustrate him and he will never be able to perform his evil enterprise. imagine the idiot. please all the authorities concerned must smoke out the demon biko
Perverts disgracing gay men since 1800! He should be jailed!😥😥
Damn! What kind of sick tribe is this
What kind of sick comment is this? Don't u have shame? He is disgracing u abi?
You will die with your evil plans
