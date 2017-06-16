 Disturbing post a Nigerian 'gay' teacher made about approaching his 14-year-old male student | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 16 June 2017

Disturbing post a Nigerian 'gay' teacher made about approaching his 14-year-old male student

This is currently raising questions on social media. A Nigerian man, Ekemezie Otuodichimma Stephen, who's based in Owerri, Imo state and is a teacher at a yet-to-be identified secondary school, took to a gay group page on Facebook to seek for advice on how to lure a 14-year-old male student into a romantic relationship.

He's however afraid on how the underage student will react to his advances. Hopefully the school authorities, Ministry of Education and Police authority will immediately look onto this. See his post after the cut...



Posted by at 6/16/2017 03:31:00 pm

10 comments:

Joy Okwuwa said...

Mtchewww

16 June 2017 at 15:42
samuel Ezebuchi said...

Inukwa!

16 June 2017 at 15:45
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Hmmm

16 June 2017 at 15:57
Anonymous said...

lindaikeji blog, promoter of stories concerning gays & lesbians.

16 June 2017 at 15:58
Anonymous said...

thunder must strike him dead. God will frustrate him and he will never be able to perform his evil enterprise. imagine the idiot. please all the authorities concerned must smoke out the demon biko

16 June 2017 at 15:58
Anonymous said...

thunder must strike him dead. God will frustrate him and he will never be able to perform his evil enterprise. imagine the idiot. please all the authorities concerned must smoke out the demon biko

16 June 2017 at 15:59
ONYX linda ikeji first son GODWIN said...

Perverts disgracing gay men since 1800! He should be jailed!😥😥

16 June 2017 at 16:04
Mr 47 said...

Damn! What kind of sick tribe is this

16 June 2017 at 16:12
Ijanyi Mitch said...

What kind of sick comment is this? Don't u have shame? He is disgracing u abi?

16 June 2017 at 16:13
Anonymous said...

You will die with your evil plans

16 June 2017 at 16:16

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts