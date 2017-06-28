Disrespecting Jonathan won’t help your struggle for Biafra- Ex-President's kinsmen tell IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

In a recent interview with The Sun, Kanu described the former president as a weak and incompetent leader whose wife, Patience, would have done better if given the chance to become president..
Reacting to his statement, the National President of OBYC, Dr. Laguo Gilbert, in a statement released yesterday, described Kanu's statement as unfortunate and therefore should be disregarded by the public.
“Bringing former President Goodluck Jonathan into this issues in such a disrespectful manner will neither help nor give credence to its rancour. OBYC therefore warns Nnamdi Kanu to desist forthwith from linking a man of honor like Dr. Jonathan into his directionless agitation. Such radical statements remain one of the reasons why the IPOB agitation lacks its required substance. The OBYC however advises Mr. Kanu to learn from the mistakes made by the group in the past and its predecessor, as this will be necessary to implement its vision,” the statement in part reads
5 comments:
lol
MUMU PEOPLE...
WERE DEM DEY WHEN HAUSA-FULANI AND THEIR YORUBA SLAVES WERE INSULTING JONATHAN?
MUMU PEOPLE...
WERE DEM DEY WHEN HAUSA-FULANI AND THEIR YORUBA SLAVES WERE INSULTING JONATHAN?
but he is correct,,, bayelsa people don't get offended but goodluck was weak and not powerful enough to handle Nigeria hence the betrayal that led to him losing that election and putting Nigeria in this mess, can you imagine where buhari had dragged Nigeria into? an Islamic country, finally , not to talk of the high cost of food and livelihood and hardship. its very sad indeed
Jonathan is not as stupid as Kanu,Kanu is a very stupid man.I pity the Igbos.That one is a great attribute.This guy will be forgotten in prison very soon.Foolish person leading the Igbo people.
Post a Comment