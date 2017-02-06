Discover luxury in Owerri

With easy accessibility, free WiFi access and amazing staff treatment to cater to your needs and give you the homely ambience to make you feel at home.
Situated in the core city of owerri, Imo state, one of Nigeria’s key eastern cities known for its cleanliness, hospitality, local evening hangouts and its incredible tourist attractions, our luxury hotel is 7 minutes drive to Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri, 20 minutes to Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri, 45 minutes to Umuahia town, 45 minutes to the commercial city of Aba and Onitsha and 50 minutes to Port Harcourt City, giving you the full eastern fun-filled experience.
Our special guest rooms are fully air conditioned ranging from Standard, Double, Executive, Business to Ambassador, Diplomatic and Presidential suite fully equiped with a flat screen LED TV, access control system and a separate living room to give you the space you require.
Satisfy your cravings with our locally made dishes and Ofe Owerri the city is specially known for, treat yourself to the perfect lunch or dinner with our continental culinary dishes. Blow off some steam in our Caribbean bar over a glass of your favorite wine or cocktail with amazing views of the hotel’s features.
Looking to stay FIT? Our fully equipped gymnasium is available to keep you healthy and in shape, take a dip our swimming pool, relax at our pool side, loosen up and socialize with the high and mighty at our prestigious lounge or get the feel of our specially made Nkwobi and Ugba with delicious bush meat that will have you licking your fingers as you listen to beautiful music from our live band, we make every second of your stay with us memorable.
Planning a wedding, business event, retreat or conference? All Seasons hotel provides a 2 function state-of-the-art fully equipped banquet hall with public address system, a 1000 capacity open air center with live band and a 14 & 32 seater air-conditioned executive bus for easy mobility.
We’ve got you covered, for All Seasons.
