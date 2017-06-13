Dino Melaye shares photos of his alleged attackers

Dino has since accused the Kogi State governor as the mastermind of the attack and he's just shared photos of some of the alleged attackers with the caption;
'Killers of Yahaya Bello gang. Boys Yahaya Bello used today. More evidence on the way'
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
'Killers of Yahaya Bello gang. Boys Yahaya Bello used today. More evidence on the way'
1 comment:
These people should shift Biko, we have bigger issues to sort out
... Merited happiness
Post a Comment