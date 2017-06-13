 Dino Melaye shares photos of his alleged attackers | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Dino Melaye shares photos of his alleged attackers

Yesterday, Senator Dino Melaye held an anti-Yahaya protest in front of Kogi State Polytechnic during which some armed men stormed the venue and reportedly opened fire at the organisers and the participants, killing five people including a student of the Kogi state polytechnic.

Dino has since accused the Kogi State governor as the mastermind of the attack and he's just shared photos of some of the alleged attackers with the caption;



'Killers of Yahaya Bello gang. Boys Yahaya Bello used today. More evidence on the way'
Posted by at 6/13/2017 03:23:00 pm

1 comment:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

These people should shift Biko, we have bigger issues to sort out


... Merited happiness

13 June 2017 at 15:36

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts