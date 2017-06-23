 Dino Melaye says he is yet to receive any recall notification letter from INEC | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 23 June 2017

Dino Melaye says he is yet to receive any recall notification letter from INEC

Senator Dino Melaye says he is yet to receive any recall notification letter from INEC. Members of his constituency had collated signatures in a petition to INEC to recall him from the senate.

INEC yesterday shared a copy of the letter it sent to Melaye to notify him that they have received the petition of his constituents for his recall and would begin the verification of the signatures on July 3.


Meanwhile on his Facebook page, Dino Melaye shared a video in which he alleged that the bus used to convey the six bags containing the signatures of his constituency members for his recall on Wednesday, belongs to the state government. He has maintained that the state governor, Yahaya Bello, is behind the moves to recall him from the senate.

