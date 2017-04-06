 Dino Melaye and Sahara Reporters square off again, The UK reporter who alleged our president was dead, Trump Covfefe's the whole world + More on the new episode of The Report Card | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 4 June 2017

Dino Melaye and Sahara Reporters square off again, The UK reporter who alleged our president was dead, Trump Covfefe's the whole world + More on the new episode of The Report Card

Watch the fresh new episode of The Report Card with Hero Daniels...watch after the cut...


3 comments:

James said...

lol... i see what you did with the whole Covfefe thing. why can't trump come out and tell us what it means. it is like the man's brain has started skipping a beat.

4 June 2017 at 11:12
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hey dear hero!


... Merited happiness

4 June 2017 at 11:22
Princess Gist said...

I Thing this two should just calm down, and i believe also that Mr.President is alive.

4 June 2017 at 12:00

