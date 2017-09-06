Dignitaries, including Vice President of Ghana and others pay their last respect to Major Mahama at his state burial (Photos)

Ghanaian dignitaries including the Vice President of Ghana, Mahamadu Bawumia, former President John Mahama together with members of Parliament and other State officials are presently at the state burial of late Major Maxwell Mahama to pay their last respect to the slain soldier.
Hundred of mourners are also gathered at the venue to witnessed the late Major given his full military honours.
Major Mahama who was lynched by a mob at Denkyria-Obuasi in the Central Region, after they mistook him for an armed robber will be laid to rest later today at the Osu Military Cemetary.
