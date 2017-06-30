Diddy confirms he met all his baby mamas at the same time...
Last week Diddy's second baby mama Kim Porter hinted in a post on instagram that she was around before his other baby mama, Sarah Chapman, but before his first baby mama, Misa Hylton. But during his interview on Wendy Williams, Diddy said he met all his baby mamas at the same time...
“I met all of them in the same year, so I’ve known all of them in the same amount of time — but we were friends. I wasn’t running around through my career and every couple of years
just being with a new person. These are people that were my friends.”
“Then I would get my heart broken and then my friend would be there, and
I would fall in love with my friend, and then I would get my heart
broken.”
