 Did you know Jhene Aiko has a daughter? She's 8 and very pretty

Saturday, 24 June 2017

Did you know Jhene Aiko has a daughter? She's 8 and very pretty

Singer Jhene Aiko, 29, has a daughter who is 8 years old. Didn't know that until today. She stepped out with the adorable girl to perform at BET pre-award concert last night. Her name is Namiko. Namiko's dad is singer Omarion's brother, O'Ryan.
3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Of course. Known all dat since ages ago. Guess u r not as into pop culture as u think

24 June 2017 at 22:22
GALORE said...

Wow

Abortion is never an option

Her daughter is beautiful




@Galore

24 June 2017 at 22:27
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Issokay


... Merited happiness

24 June 2017 at 22:28

