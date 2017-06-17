 Did Obama accidentally reveal the gender of Jay Z and Beyonce's twins? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 17 June 2017

Did Obama accidentally reveal the gender of Jay Z and Beyonce's twins?

Former US president Barack Obama, may have accidentally revealed the gender of Jay Z and Beyonce's twins while congratulating Jay Z for being inducted into the songwriters hall of fame.
Obama said:

“I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other. Nobody who met us when we were younger men would have expected us to be where we are today”.
Then he went ahead and listed the similarities between himself and Jay Z saying:
"We both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are… Like all of you, I am a fan, and I’ve been listening to Jay since I was a young and hungry state senator.”
"Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although, he's going to have me beat once those twins show up."
We all know Barack Obama has 2 daughters, so if Jay Z is going to have him beat once the twins show up, that means the Carters are having twin girls. Right?
Posted by at 6/17/2017 05:44:00 am

3 comments:

Oghenetega said...

Lindodo ..
Maybe have him beat could be a Boy and a girl and since Yonce is expecting 3kids could likewise be the figure..

17 June 2017 at 06:59
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Make we dey see na


... Merited happiness

17 June 2017 at 07:02
stephen michael said...

What if na twin boys?cos obama doesn't have a male child so jigga will not only beat him he will kick his butt

17 June 2017 at 07:21

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts