Did EFCC just shade Dammy Krane?

Days after news got out that the Nigerian singer who has been living and showing off the private jet lifestyle got arrested for fraud in Miami, EFCC witty twitter handle decides to dish out an advice saying,
'Ladies and gentlemen, please do NOT mortgage your future in exchange for the transient thrill of ostentatious display. #EmbraceYourTruth
Then a fan asked for a simpler explanation and EFCC responded,
'No dey live fake life unto say you wan flex for the gram. Notin concine bicycle wit petrol station. Respect your name. Maintain your level'.
