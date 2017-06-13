Diana Ross stuns at her son's wedding in California

Diana Ross 73, watched her eldest son, 29-year-old son Ross Naess get married to Kimberly Ryan at Rancho Dos Pueblos in Goleta, California on Saturday.
The soul diva and mother of 5, was joined by her daughter, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, her other daughters, Chudney Ross, Rhonda Ross, son Evan Ross, other family members and friends. The couple who have been together for 11 years and have 1 child together, with another on the way, finally got married on Saturday, June 10. More photos after the cut...
