DG Bureau of Public Service Reforms dishes out marriage advise to men on twitter
The Director General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Joe Abah, who has been married for 25 years, took to his twitter handle to give interesting marriage tips to Nigerian men on how to treat their wives. Continue to see his tweets..
6 comments:
Bring back our LIS
👀👀👀👀👀
Great words.. Thank you
Aaww. Nice. I just sent this to my husband to help his life. Lmaoo.
Beautiful post. Merci!
Nice one. I concur. I hope my future hubby is reading! It ll definitely work for me.
Post a Comment