 DG Bureau of Public Service Reforms dishes out marriage advise to men on twitter | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 1 June 2017

DG Bureau of Public Service Reforms dishes out marriage advise to men on twitter

The Director General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Joe Abah, who has been married for 25 years, took to his twitter handle to give interesting marriage tips to Nigerian men on how to treat their wives. Continue to see his tweets..


Posted by at 6/01/2017 09:59:00 pm

6 comments:

ASHANKA said...

Bring back our LIS

1 June 2017 at 22:06
Manuel Kunmi said...

👀👀👀👀👀

1 June 2017 at 22:06
tsalz said...

Great words.. Thank you

1 June 2017 at 22:06
Anonymous said...

Aaww. Nice. I just sent this to my husband to help his life. Lmaoo.

1 June 2017 at 22:09
anselm okpara said...

Beautiful post. Merci!

1 June 2017 at 22:13
Ninzo Journalist said...

Nice one. I concur. I hope my future hubby is reading! It ll definitely work for me.

1 June 2017 at 22:16

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts