Thursday, 22 June 2017

Despite agitations being witnessed in parts of the country, Nigeria must not break- Osinbajo, Governors vow

Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo and the 36 state governors have vowed to keep Nigeria united despite the agitations being expressed in different parts of the country. They made the pledge at a meeting in Aso Rock in Abuja yesterday June 21st. The acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, who spoke to state house correspondents after the meeting said;


"The message is for Nigerians to work more together and collaborate. We have more to gain when we are united. We cannot afford to break, and anybody that is thinking of that, is wasting his time, and we will not allow it, not in this country. All of us are unanimous about that” he said
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Want have I gained so far?

Long live LIB

22 June 2017 at 09:33
Dotun said...

the people that want to break are from 5 states, in this case majority does not carry the vote because igbos have been clamouring for biafra so that they can

build their own country.

22 June 2017 at 09:40
tomstar said...

If you don't want the country to break then let do the right. We must operates pure presidential System of Government like America, Switzerland and Norway. And allow each State developed at their own pace. If that fail. to each region go to to to without killing a single soul

22 June 2017 at 09:43
tomstar said...

If you don't want the country to break then let do the right. We must operates pure presidential System of Government like America, Switzerland and Norway. And allow each State developed at their own pace. If that fail. to each region go to to to without killing a single soul

tomstar said...

If you don't want the country to break then let do the right. We must operates pure presidential System of Government like America, Switzerland and Norway. And allow each State developed at their own pace. If that fail. to each region go to to to without killing a single soul

tomstar said...

If you don't want the country to break then let do the right. We must operates pure presidential System of Government like America, Switzerland and Norway. And allow each State developed at their own pace. If that fail. to each region go to to to without killing a single soul

tomstar said...

If you don't want the country to break then let do the right. We must operates pure presidential System of Government like America, Switzerland and Norway. And allow each State developed at their own pace. If that fail. to each region go to to to without killing a single soul

tomstar said...

If you don't want the country to break then let do the right. We must operates pure presidential System of Government like America, Switzerland and Norway. And allow each State developed at their own pace. If that fail. Then let each region go without killing a single soul

tomstar said...

If you don't want the country to break then let do the right. We must operates pure presidential System of Government like America, Switzerland and Norway. And allow each State developed at their own pace. If that fail. Then let each region go without killing a single soul

tomstar said...

If you don't want the country to break then let do the right. We must operates pure presidential System of Government like America, Switzerland and Norway. And allow each State developed at their own pace. If that fail. Then let each region go without killing a single soul

