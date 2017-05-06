“It’s two years already , In saying thank you to God and the good people of Surulere , I am honoured to bring the first “free ride to school” bus for children around Surulere. Surulere my dear Surulere I can’t thank you enough !!!!More photos below.
Monday, 5 June 2017
Desmond Elliot donates 'free ride to school bus' to surulere students
6/05/2017 11:53:00 am
