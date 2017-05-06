 Desmond Elliot donates 'free ride to school bus' to surulere students | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 5 June 2017

Desmond Elliot donates 'free ride to school bus' to surulere students

 
Nollywood actor/ director turned politician, Hon. Desmond Elliot, who is representing Surulere 1 Constituency at the Lagos State House of Assembly, donated the bus which will be used to convey students from his constituency to school for free. He shared photos of the bus on social media with the caption;
“It’s two years already , In saying thank you to God and the good people of Surulere , I am honoured to bring the first “free ride to school” bus for children around Surulere. Surulere my dear Surulere I can’t thank you enough !!!! 
 More photos below.







