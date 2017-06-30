 Deputy White House Press secretary defends Trump's tweets saying he has to fight fire with fire because he is being bullied by liberals | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 30 June 2017

Deputy White House Press secretary defends Trump's tweets saying he has to fight fire with fire because he is being bullied by liberals

President Trump has been receiving plenty of stick from even republican party members for his mean tweets against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. Deputy White House Press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has come out in fierce defense of her boss with the excuse that he is being bullied and has to put up a fight.
Speaking on Fox News Channel she said:
'This is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by a liberal media and the liberal elites within the media or Hollywood or anywhere else.'
She made a similar claim when confronted by reporters in the White House briefing room Thursday afternoon.
'Look, the American people elected a fighter,' she said. 'They didn't elect somebody to sit back and do nothing.' 'They knew what they were getting when they voted for Donald Trump and he won overwhelmingly.'
Posted by at 6/30/2017 06:31:00 am

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

I agree. The press cannot keep abusing the President and not expect abuse in return. Go Trump. Sharpen your tongue

30 June 2017 at 07:07
Prince lexton said...

I pity Sarah, this will surely come to hunt you later. Putting up with so much s**t for Trump.

30 June 2017 at 07:07
Prince lexton said...

