Deputy White House Press secretary defends Trump's tweets saying he has to fight fire with fire because he is being bullied by liberals

'This is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by a liberal media and the liberal elites within the media or Hollywood or anywhere else.'She made a similar claim when confronted by reporters in the White House briefing room Thursday afternoon.
'Look, the American people elected a fighter,' she said. 'They didn't elect somebody to sit back and do nothing.' 'They knew what they were getting when they voted for Donald Trump and he won overwhelmingly.'
I agree. The press cannot keep abusing the President and not expect abuse in return. Go Trump. Sharpen your tongue
I pity Sarah, this will surely come to hunt you later. Putting up with so much s**t for Trump.
