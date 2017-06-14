Demi Moore loses her two front teeth to stress, shares shocking image

The interview started with Jimmy telling Demi how lovely she looked then mentioned that there was a story to tell about her teeth.
Demi was really sincere as she opened up about the changes in her physical appearance resulting from stress.
"I sheared off my front teeth," Demi explained.She added:
"I’d love to say it was skateboarding or something really cool. But I think it’s really something that’s important to share because it’s literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in America – it’s stress."She then proceeded to show fans a photo of her with a smile that showed her missing teeth. Upon seeing the photo, Jimmy said it is "the most insane thing I’ve ever seen". The photo only reveals one tooth missing but Demi told Jimmy that she later lost another and Jimmy looked really shocked as he said: "This is insane". Jimmy also shared a video of Demi at a dentistry, showing one of her teeth missing.
There was one good side to her circumstance and Demi spoke about it, saying:
"My children love seeing me without my teeth because they think it makes me look more vulnerable and human."
