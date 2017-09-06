 Dele Blacko & the Okiki Band releases the visuals to 'Wedding Day' | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 9 June 2017

Dele Blacko & the Okiki Band releases the visuals to 'Wedding Day'

Canada based Juju musician, Dele Blacko  (formerly Blacko Blaze) is here with the visuals to 'Wedding Day', a love single off his debut album titled 'My Time'.

The multi-instrumentalist who recently unveiled the Dele Blacko & the Okiki Band expressed great delight saying;


"My band is poised towards taking Juju music from the far reaching heights Juju greats like: King Sunny Ade, Chief Ebenezer Obey, Sır Shina Peters and others have taken the Nigerian genre to a level of greater global acceptance and recognition. This movement has started in Canada, Europe and the United States"
Watch 'WEDDING DAY' video ~ youtu.be/CvrkTj-Bgmk
Download 'WEDDING DAY' audio ~ bit.ly/weddingday_deleblacko
Listen via Soundcloud ~ bit.ly/2radGdw
Mobile download link (video) ~ bit.ly/WeddingDayVideo
Management: blackoblaze@hotmail.com +1587-778-7732, +2348184782545
Twitter: @blackoblaze @okikiband
Instagram: @blackoblaze @okikiband
