"Last week, my niece was ejected from Deeper Life church premises because she's not a member of the church. Now she sleeps in an open classroom. (Backstory: Yabatech, her new college, is renovating their hostels, and all new students are enjoined to look for a temporary place to stay. She's only 16 for crying out loud, and first time out of home.) As a born again christian, she thought she found a refuge in a church. Unfortunately, the church says because she wears earrings and goes to the Redeemed, another church denomination, she is not eligible to stay. As a brilliant yet economically disadvantaged student, her parents - who devote their entire lives to serve the Redeemed church - can never afford her a spot at the Redeemed church college. We can't say this enough: Nigerian brand of Christianity is a form of psychosis. (A severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality.) #MentalSlavery of the Black Race is concerning".
Friday, 30 June 2017
Deeper Life church allegedly ejects young lady from its premises because she worships at RCCG
1 comment:
Not cool if u ask me..
