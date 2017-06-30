 Deeper Life church allegedly ejects young lady from its premises because she worships at RCCG | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 30 June 2017

Deeper Life church allegedly ejects young lady from its premises because she worships at RCCG

Openly gay Nigerian man, Kenny Badmus, made the allegation online. He wrote:

"Last week, my niece was ejected from Deeper Life church premises because she's not a member of the church. Now she sleeps in an open classroom. (Backstory: Yabatech, her new college, is renovating their hostels, and all new students are enjoined to look for a temporary place to stay. She's only 16 for crying out loud, and first time out of home.) As a born again christian, she thought she found a refuge in a church. Unfortunately, the church says because she wears earrings and goes to the Redeemed, another church denomination, she is not eligible to stay. As a brilliant yet economically disadvantaged student, her parents - who devote their entire lives to serve the Redeemed church - can never afford her a spot at the Redeemed church college. We can't say this enough: Nigerian brand of Christianity is a form of psychosis. (A severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality.) #MentalSlavery of the Black Race is concerning".
