Death toll of the London Tower fire rises to 30

The death toll from the Grenfell tower fire tragedy has risen to at least 30 and police are considering whether criminal offences had been committed, MET Police Commander Stuart Cundy said on Friday.
"We know that at least 30 people have died as a result of this fire," said Cundy, adding that the figure was expected to rise.
"The bodies have been taken to a morgue, but more bodies remain in the building. We always knew that the death toll would increase."
He added that 24 people were still in hospital and 12 were receiving critical care.
"The investigation will look into what criminal offences may have been committed," Cundy said.
Asked why it is taking so long to identify the victims, he said:
"I do believe the number will rise, the building is in a hazardous condition." adding that he would only give figures the police are certain about.
