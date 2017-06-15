 Death toll in London fire hits 17 and still expected to increase | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 15 June 2017

Death toll in London fire hits 17 and still expected to increase

24-hours after the devastating fire in London's North Kensington, the death toll has risen from the initial 6 to 17 people and firefighters are still working to dampen the blaze and search for bodies. 

London's fire commissioner Dany Cotton this morning revealed that there is "genuinely" no idea when it comes to the estimating the total number of missing people. 

She also admitted that it we be an "absolute miracle" if there was still anyone alive in the tower and that it would take "weeks" to complete a proper search with the building still unstable.

At the moment, the final death toll is still unknown and there's no fixed number on missing persons.
