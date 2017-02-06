Dear Nigerian youths, here's what Donald Duke meant when he said we behave like tenants

The government is there to serve the people of which the younger generation constitute a significantly large percentage, in a proper democratic setting, we employ them and reserve the right to hire and fire at will.
They don't do us a favour when they carry out their duties, they are only doing what they are paid to do and where they shirk these responsibility, it is for us demand accountability. Why do we applaud mediocrity? What has any leader in this country done that is out of this world? Have they given us manna from heaven and water from a rock? Democratic dividends are a right not a privilege and until we demand what's ours, we'll continue to pay rent in our own house.
