Dear fans of Enyinna Nwigwe...Meet him on 24 Questions With...

Do you have a burning question you’ve always wanted to ask Eyinna? Or you just want the opportunity where it’ll be just you and him talking? Linda Ikeji TV's 24 Question affords you that never before moments with your favourite stars and celebrities.
This Friday, we’ll be bringing face to face 6 of Eyinna's fans to sit down with him and ask whatever questions… and it could be you!
So for a chance to be the one, simply send your full name, Instagram handle and phone number as well as the 6 burning questions you’ll like to ask Eyinna to: 24questionsonLITV@gmail.com
If we pick you, you will be invited to the Linda Ikeji Studios to meet him and it will be recorded for TV purposes. So if you don't want people watching you on TV, don't apply!
2 comments:
Noted!
Nice
... Merited happiness
