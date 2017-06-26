 Davido's sister Sharon Adeleke gives out her LV, Chanel & Hermes bags and other luxury items so as to reduce her attachment to material things | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 26 June 2017

Davido's sister Sharon Adeleke gives out her LV, Chanel & Hermes bags and other luxury items so as to reduce her attachment to material things

Singer Davido's elder sister, Sharon Adeleke is giving out her designer bags and other luxury gift items so as to ''sow seeds into people's lives and find favor from God''.

In a video she posted on Instagram, the billionaire offspring said she gave out one of her Channel bags to her manager, her LV bag to her nanny and mp3 praise boxes to other friends. She also mentioned how she was so obsessed with Birkin bags that she used part of her wedding budget to get herself more.



As a way of reducing her attachment to material things, the mother of one says she is giving out 4 of her Hermes bags to 4 people including her sister and assistant.

More photos and the video below...



