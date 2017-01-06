 Davido, the uncompleted building and the renovated house | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 1 June 2017

Davido, the uncompleted building and the renovated house

If there was an award for 'the most talked about Nigerian artiste', then Davido will clearly win it. All year round, he's consistently been in the news for the good, the bad, the music and the controversial reasons. Last week, Davido showed off his 'new crib' and it got the media and his fans a little bit confused.


Now here's the gist. In April 2016, Davido took to Snapchat to lament why he needs to relocate from his present Lekki residence to a new home. He shared a photo of people with placards standing in-front of his house waiting to beg him for money and tagged it ‘I need to move, my house don cast’.

Not long after, he visited a new site, still within Lekki to inspect his new soon-to-be crib, which according to him will be ready in 2-months. It's over one year and there's no word about the said new crib.

Last week however, he showed off his new home with captions like, 'crib almost done'. 'can't wait to move to the crib'. Truth his the crib in the photos he shared is the same crib he wanted to move away from last year.

He's only just spent millions of naira to renovate it while his actual new crib is nearing completion.

uniquechic said...

read forward backward aint making sense..next!!!!

1 June 2017 at 13:10
Femi said...

Of course, he's trying to confuse those who come to his house to beg for money. Now they won't really know where he stays. Smart boy.

1 June 2017 at 13:10
OLOLADE said...

Ermm I'm not understanding biko

1 June 2017 at 13:11

