 Davido insulted Dele Momodu on your song, now you are preaching morals - Nigerians come for Falz

Thursday, 22 June 2017

Davido insulted Dele Momodu on your song, now you are preaching morals - Nigerians come for Falz

Singer, Fakz The Bahd Guy is a trending topic on Nigerian twitter. Earlier in the day an interview he granted where he called on fellow entertainers to stop glorifying fraud and fraudulent people with their music and lyrics went viral. According to him, this behaviour, serves as a bad example for the younger generation.

Now Nigerians on social media are calling him a hypocrite for saying this after Davido insulted and called out Dele Momodu on a song owned by Falz himself. See the tweets after the cut...



Posted by at 6/22/2017 08:51:00 pm

9 comments:

tsalz said...

Na joke e dey...

22 June 2017 at 20:56
George said...

that is the truth. if falz can allow davido to insult dele momodu

on his song then why is he opening his mouth to preach morals. he is more than an hypocrite, he is a dunz!

22 June 2017 at 20:59
Julius Tha Freshboi said...

Ermm. I comment my reserve!

22 June 2017 at 21:06
GALORE said...

Thank you.

Make una enter am real hard


@Galore

22 June 2017 at 21:08
Manuel Kunmi said...

disrespect and morals

22 June 2017 at 21:14
MUFC said...

Disgraceful Nigerians...

How is insulting Dele praising fraudsters?

So what if davido insulted dele in his music then, now he ve realized its stupid or whatever he realized, he can't give advice anymore?

Tufiakwa

22 June 2017 at 21:19
Vivian Reginalds said...

azn
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 June 2017 at 21:20
Igbokwe Stanley said...

Ok first of all most songs now trending even in america and africa has to do with illegal activities... future,rick ross,migos,dj khaled,lil wanye.. they all talk about trap which means selling drugs which is there high selling commodities like fraud... if fals dance to that type of song then he is a hypocrite

22 June 2017 at 21:52
onyi chukwu said...

Davido insulted Dele not falz!
Moreover falz won't tell davido what to say or not,in a song. #Istandwithfalz

22 June 2017 at 21:54

Post a Comment

