Davido insulted Dele Momodu on your song, now you are preaching morals - Nigerians come for Falz

Now Nigerians on social media are calling him a hypocrite for saying this after Davido insulted and called out Dele Momodu on a song owned by Falz himself. See the tweets after the cut...
9 comments:
Na joke e dey...
that is the truth. if falz can allow davido to insult dele momodu
on his song then why is he opening his mouth to preach morals. he is more than an hypocrite, he is a dunz!
Ermm. I comment my reserve!
Thank you.
Make una enter am real hard
@Galore
disrespect and morals
Disgraceful Nigerians...
How is insulting Dele praising fraudsters?
So what if davido insulted dele in his music then, now he ve realized its stupid or whatever he realized, he can't give advice anymore?
Tufiakwa
azn
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Ok first of all most songs now trending even in america and africa has to do with illegal activities... future,rick ross,migos,dj khaled,lil wanye.. they all talk about trap which means selling drugs which is there high selling commodities like fraud... if fals dance to that type of song then he is a hypocrite
Davido insulted Dele not falz!
Moreover falz won't tell davido what to say or not,in a song. #Istandwithfalz
