Sunday, 25 June 2017

Davido buys a tanker for his close friend, Lateef Biola's Oil and Gas Business

Davido gifted a close friend and member of his team, Lateef, a tanker for his personal Oil and Gas business. Celebrating him and sharing a photo of the tanker via his Instagram page, the 'IF' crooner wrote;
"Happy birthday bro !! U been with me since I was 12 .. even before I even thought doing music ! U said you wanted to set up an oil and gas  company ! It's ur birthday so I went and got u a tanker!!!!! Sha give me free diesel lol! Congrats.
 
 
2 comments:

Nwariaku Munachi said...

Nice gesture, but he should have kept the tanker part private. It's his friend that should have made that announcement.

25 June 2017 at 18:46
said...

so nice of davido to do that.

25 June 2017 at 18:53

