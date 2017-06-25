Davido buys a tanker for his close friend, Lateef Biola's Oil and Gas Business

Davido gifted a close friend and
member of his team, Lateef, a tanker for his personal Oil and Gas
business. Celebrating him and sharing a photo of the tanker via his
Instagram page, the 'IF' crooner wrote;
"Happy
birthday bro !! U been with me since I was 12 .. even before I even
thought doing music ! U said you wanted to set up an oil and gas company
! It's ur birthday so I went and got u a tanker!!!!! Sha give me free
diesel lol! Congrats.
2 comments:
Nice gesture, but he should have kept the tanker part private. It's his friend that should have made that announcement.
so nice of davido to do that.
