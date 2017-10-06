Davido builds home for the little boy singing his song in a viral video (photos)

Weeks ago, a video of a little boy, Utibe, singing Davido's song "If" went viral and drew his attention. The person who recorded the video revealed that not only does Utibe not go to school but has to hunt snails and assist his mother, who was abandoned by her husband.
To make matters worse, his mother was paralysed and had 4 kids depending on her. They were also living in ramshackle hut made of raffia palms that looked ready to fall any minute.
This drove the good Samaritan into enrolling Utibe into school at Government Central Primary school Ibeno, Akwa Ibom state. He also revealed that Davido reached out and has promised to sort out the accommodation for his fan, Utibe and his family.
The promise has been fulfilled! See more photos of the home below...
No comments:
Post a Comment