David McKenzie bags years in jail for engaging in sexual activity with a boy

UK police confirms that 25 year old David Mckenzie who preyed on a vulnerable young boy and engaged in sexual activity with him has been jailed.
He was jailed on Monday June 26 at Wood Green Crown Court for four years and ten months and given a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He was also placed on the sex offenders' register for life. McKenzie was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of sexual activity with a child under the aged of 16 at an earlier hearing in May.
He committed the crime on the evening of August 19, 2015, when the victim - a boy aged 13 at the time of the offence had run away from home. He was travelling on the bus network when he fell asleep. In the Waltham Cross area he was awoken by McKenzie who offered the boy a place to stay.
The boy accepted and the pair travelled to McKenzie's address. Once inside the address McKenzie offered the boy cannabis before engaging in penetrative sex with the child. The boy then left the address and attempted to make his way home but got lost so went to Edmonton Police Station and reported to police.
McKenzie was arrested by police for possession of cannabis and theft from a motor vehicle. He was taken into custody. As part of his arrest before he was bailed, McKenzie's DNA was taken. Following analysis of his DNA sample, it was established that his profile matched that taken following a forensic examination of the original offence.
