Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Dash-cam footage of the US police killing Philando Castile is publicly released (video)

A video of a Minnesota officer shooting a 32-year-old black motorist, Philando Castile, whose dying moments were livestreamed on Facebook, was made public for the first time on Tuesday, days after the officer was acquitted at trial.

The graphic footage captures the fateful exchange between Philando Castile and police officer Jeroimo Yanez in an incident that sparked nationwide protests last year.



The dash-cam video, part of a trove of documents, images and audio from the investigatio, shows Yanez approaching Castile's car and explaining that he was pulled over for broken brake lights. Thirty seconds later, Castile says:


"Sir, I have to tell you I do have a firearm on me." Castile had a legal permit to carry a gun.

The officer responds, "Don't reach for it then," and Castile can be heard attempting to explain what he is reaching for"

The conversation lasts just eight seconds, with Yanez interrupting twice saying, "Don't pull it out."

Yanez then shoots seven times into the driver's side of the vehicle, with the first shots at such close range that his weapon is partially inside the car cabin.


The incident -- one in a series of high-profile shootings of African-Americans by police -- stunned the nation after Castile's final moments were livestreamed on Facebook by his girlfriend Diamond Reynolds, as blood spread on Castile's shirt.

Prosecutors would later said that Yanez had thought Castile resembled a suspect in a nearby armed robbery a few days earlier.
Reynolds said Castile was reaching for his wallet and identification when he was shot.
But the police officer later told investigators that he feared for his life.

In the video, as emergency medical personnel are working on Castile who is laying on the street, Yanez can be heard off camera recounting the events of the shooting.
 
"[Castile] was just staring straight ahead and I was getting fucking nervous," Yanez says, his voice sounding distressed. 
"I told him not to reach for it," he says.

The 29-year-old police officer was acquitted last Friday of second-degree manslaughter and of two felony counts of intentional discharge of a dangerous weapon.

The acquittal led to renewed protests in Minnesota, with 18 people arrested Saturday after blocking a major highway near the courthouse in the capital city of St Paul.
Federal prosecutors said they are assessing the case to see if it warrants further review.

Watch video below:
Posted by at 6/21/2017 11:29:00 am

6 comments:

John said...

even when there is clear video evidence that the killing is senseless, the whites always have a way to thwart the justice system and make it look like the victim

was at fault.

21 June 2017 at 11:40
kisbykay (Travelling Agency) said...

So sad, there is even a child in the car.

21 June 2017 at 11:40
Anonymous said...

So sad. You can see how scared the police was.
This is so sad. Continue to RIP Castile

21 June 2017 at 11:44
Beauty Osas said...

Maybe if he had not told the policeman he had firearm on him the story would have been different today. He even have a legal permit to carry a gun.
RIP to him. We are all going to die one day so live your life as if today is your last day on earth. Cheers!

21 June 2017 at 11:53
Anonymous said...

This is murder ..so sad d cop was let off

21 June 2017 at 12:11
iamjavademon said...

SImple english, dont reach for it. Why are you reaching for your documents when not asked, cant blame the policeman for shooting. R.I.P sha. He only he know.

21 June 2017 at 12:32

