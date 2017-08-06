 Dano Kids Fiesta 2017 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 8 June 2017

Dano Kids Fiesta 2017

On the Saturday 27th of May 2017, City 105.1 FM held the 3rd edition of its annual children’s day celebration tagged “Dano The City Kids Fiesta”. The event, which was sponsored by Dano Milk, held at the Ikeja City Mall, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. The event was absolutely free, and open to all children.

The activities of the day ranged from all sorts of games and rides for children; including: Bouncing castles, slides, paddle boats, bumper rides and many others. There were also competions, games and awesome performances by and for the children. These included sets by City 105.1 FM resident DJs as well as a breathtaking performance by Osinachi Crooner: Humblesmith. 


There was also lots to eat and drink, free of charge, courtesy of our partners: Dano Milk, Dominos Pizza, Mcvities Biscuits, Krispy and Tasty Foods, and Fan ice cream.

This year’s edition of the CITY KIDS FIESTA was tagged: #PlayLaughAndLearn; and was party of the station’s commitment to help children realize and horn their various potentials through educational and interactive activities.

CITY 105.1 FM pledges to commit herself in the coming year, to love, cherish, nurture (physical, mental, emotional needs), of children, not only on air, but also at events.

SEE YOU IN 2018!

VIDEO HERE, PLEASE WATCH!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlLOVb4MS90&feature=youtu.be


Posted by at 6/08/2017 12:19:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts