Dano Kids Fiesta 2017

The activities of the day ranged from all sorts of games and rides for children; including: Bouncing castles, slides, paddle boats, bumper rides and many others. There were also competions, games and awesome performances by and for the children. These included sets by City 105.1 FM resident DJs as well as a breathtaking performance by Osinachi Crooner: Humblesmith.
There was also lots to eat and drink, free of charge, courtesy of our partners: Dano Milk, Dominos Pizza, Mcvities Biscuits, Krispy and Tasty Foods, and Fan ice cream.
This year’s edition of the CITY KIDS FIESTA was tagged: #PlayLaughAndLearn; and was party of the station’s commitment to help children realize and horn their various potentials through educational and interactive activities.
CITY 105.1 FM pledges to commit herself in the coming year, to love, cherish, nurture (physical, mental, emotional needs), of children, not only on air, but also at events.
SEE YOU IN 2018!
VIDEO HERE, PLEASE WATCH!!!
No comments:
Post a Comment