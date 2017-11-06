 Dammy 'Kredit-cards' escapades, whistle blowers get paid, Eva single again. Watch another interesting episode of Linda Ikeji TV's The Report Card | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 11 June 2017

Dammy 'Kredit-cards' escapades, whistle blowers get paid, Eva single again. Watch another interesting episode of Linda Ikeji TV's The Report Card

In this episode, we review the arrest of Nigerian singer Dammy Krane by the Miami police for fraud and grand theft while also taking a closer look at Whistle blowers getting paid by the federal government and Eva's break up with Ceasar. Enjoy!
3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Linda,don't spread HATE,don't use ur channels to kill people's career,coz u might be hurting a whole generation and the 1 after if u can incite hate and destroy people using the ability and talent God gave u.

11 June 2017 at 08:38
Anonymous said...

Interesting

How to Expose Cheating Partner the Easy Way

Introduction to a Clean and Natural lifestyle

They Need Your Prayer Now!

11 June 2017 at 08:50
BAYODE AKINOLA KINHOOD said...

Lol......


click here to watch and download ORIJIN IN IBADAN FEATURING SEYI LAW

11 June 2017 at 09:03

