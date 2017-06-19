 Dammy Krane pictured in studio in Maimi as he prepares to appear in court on Friday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

Dammy Krane pictured in studio in Maimi as he prepares to appear in court on Friday

Embattled Singer, Dammy Krane was today pictured in a recording studio as he prepares to appear in court on Friday for his alleged theft and fraud case in Maimi.

The singer was earlier this month arrested for grand theft allegations, credit card fraud, and identity theft and was jailed at the Miami-Dade County Corrections.

He was later released after he met his bond requirement and will appear this Friday for a court hearing with his defense attorney, Courtney Erik.

Dammy Krane’s alleged co-conspirator Ilochonwu, Gabriel Chukwuebuka has a rap sheet/criminal history. Court documents revealed that he was arrested in April 2017 and later released on a felony bond 

Ilochonwu’s is expected to appear in court on June 22, 2017.
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


... Merited happiness

19 June 2017 at 18:08
Julius Tha Freshboi said...

I dont know When Dammy became friends with Gabriel.. Gabriel has been a bad body even before he left Naija..

19 June 2017 at 18:09

