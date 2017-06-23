"Dammy is good. He's a young blood that very charismatic, likeable, talented, crazy but not that type of crazy. I think it's safe to call it implication, he just caught up in something he knew nothing about. Because of time, place, association, he just got caght up in all that. But he's fine now." Watch the video after the cut...
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Friday, 23 June 2017
"Dammy Krane just caught up in something he knew nothing about, I think it's safe to call it implication" - 2face
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/23/2017 03:19:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment