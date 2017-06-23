 "Dammy Krane just caught up in something he knew nothing about, I think it's safe to call it implication" - 2face | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 23 June 2017

"Dammy Krane just caught up in something he knew nothing about, I think it's safe to call it implication" - 2face

Singer Dammy Krane was arrested and booked in Miami for theft, credit card and identity fraud and now faces nine felony charges in Miami-Dade criminal court for credit card forgery and grand theft. Reacting to Dammy Krane's arrest, 2face said:
"Dammy is good. He's a young blood that very charismatic, likeable, talented, crazy but not that type of crazy. I think it's safe to call it implication, he just caught up in something he knew nothing about. Because of time, place, association, he just got caght up in all that. But he's fine now." Watch the video after the cut...

A post shared by HipTv (@officialhiptv) on

Posted by at 6/23/2017 03:19:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts