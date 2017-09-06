 Dakore Akande, Funke Akindele set for the highly anticipated movie, Isoken as it premieres in Lagos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 9 June 2017

Dakore Akande, Funke Akindele set for the highly anticipated movie, Isoken as it premieres in Lagos

The highly anticipated movie of the year, ISOKEN, will premiere in Lagos on Sunday, 11th June. The Jade Osiberu film is proudly supported by Amstel Malta, makers of low sugar malt drink.

ISOKEN, which was financed by the Bank Of Industry, first premiered at the Cineworld Cinema, Leicester Square in London to a sold out audience and only screened to select media and cinema exhibitors in Nigeria. 


The writer and director, Jade Osiberu and a host of other celebrities and industry veterans will join the stars, Dakore Akande, Funke Akindele, Lydia Forson, and Patrick Doyle at the premiere.

This event is strictly by invitation and also supported by Virgin Atlantic and premium champagne brand, Moet and Chandon.

ISOKEN is set for release in cinemas nationwide on June 16th, 2017
