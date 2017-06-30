 Daddy Showkey shares throwback photos with Pasuma, calls him his brother | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 30 June 2017

Daddy Showkey shares throwback photos with Pasuma, calls him his brother

Veteran musician, Daddy Showkey shared throwback photos with fellow veteran musician, Pasuma. He captioned one of the photos; "I got message, I was being asked why did I call @officialpasuma my brother. He has proved to me for so many years that he is not just a friend,so today I proclaim him 'my Brother'. Show me a friend and a brother that will be with you in Good times and bad times. That will stand by you no matter what #showdonshow#daddyshowkey #lionclan#asalamamovement #ghettosoldiers#ajegunle" Another photo after the cut...


3 comments:

tsalz said...

Way bck

30 June 2017 at 16:20
Deeone said...

Since the day wey I see one of of my childhood friend wey him head get cone shape wey the head done shape now and my guy come dey very handsome.

Na since then I know say handsomeness is in every guy. Na money man just need to push am out. Diana's husband (Shockey) and Baba Wasilat (Pasuma).

30 June 2017 at 16:23
Taiwo Esther said...

I met daddy shoky last weekend told him about the owl story you @lib posted last year,the man just too dey humble.... Love you daddy shoky

30 June 2017 at 16:30

