Daddy Showkey shares throwback photos with Pasuma, calls him his brother

Veteran musician, Daddy Showkey shared throwback photos with fellow
veteran musician, Pasuma. He captioned one of the photos; "I got
message, I was being asked why did I call @officialpasuma my brother. He
has proved to me for so many years that he is not just a friend,so today
I proclaim him 'my Brother'. Show me a friend and a brother that will
be with you in Good times and bad times. That will stand by you no
matter what #showdonshow#daddyshowkey #lionclan#asalamamovement
#ghettosoldiers#ajegunle" Another photo after the cut...
3 comments:
Way bck
Since the day wey I see one of of my childhood friend wey him head get cone shape wey the head done shape now and my guy come dey very handsome.
click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement
Na since then I know say handsomeness is in every guy. Na money man just need to push am out. Diana's husband (Shockey) and Baba Wasilat (Pasuma).
I met daddy shoky last weekend told him about the owl story you @lib posted last year,the man just too dey humble.... Love you daddy shoky
Post a Comment