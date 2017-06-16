CuteSAGAY - My Yahweh [Prod. by Wilson Joe

Cute Bawo Sagay popularly known as cuteSAGAY, is a Nigerian-Itsekiri born, WorshipLeader [Unrepentant Worshipper Of God], GlobalBrand, Musician, Multi Award Winning, Singer, Songwriter, Humanitarian, ChangeAgent, Model & ShowHost. Member of the [PraiseNation], BLWNation aka Christ Embassy, Lagos, Nigeria.
Family means everything to him, and this includes the extended “world” family, hence his vision of spreading the "Love Message" across the globe, through his music.
Cute, blessed and opportuned to have begun his musical career from the early age of Nine (9), and even though he is privileged enough to cut through all genres of music, his musical foundation is basically r&b/soul, soft rock and pop.
He defines his music as soul stirring and inspiring, coated with beautiful lyrics and accompanied by heavenly melodies that reaches the very heart of the world, cutting through age, sex, colour and religious barriers.
He's worked and continues to work with acts like Toyin Adebola[Toyin&Friends], Buchi, Frank Edwards, Isaiah Samson and more...
