According to reports, the cult members killed the pregnant woman, opened up her womb and went away with her fetus. They have been responsible for the killing of families in the area within the last two months. They are known for using a grounding stone to attack their victims. See very graphic photos from the scene after the cut...
Thursday, 1 June 2017
Cult group, Badoo, kills family of five including a pregnant woman in Ikorodu (graphic photos)
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/01/2017 01:24:00 pm
9 comments:
are the members of this group ghosts? i don't understand why the police hasn't swung into action to apprehend these criminals. but we keep hearing horror tales of their actions.
Blood of God
THIS IS SAD...
I thought Badoo was a social media hook up app where you get to meet prostitutes?!
What's this world turning into?
RIP to the dead
Animals don't kill their kind, only humans. Yet we claim to be more reasonable than them.....nonsense!
like seriously Government should find a solution to this. family of five gone. just like that? may their souls rest in peace.
Linda,please help us talk to our governor and oba of ikorodu.it's becoming too much in ikorodu oh.Please help us anyway you can.Tge government and the Oba of ikorodu are not doing anything about it and we heard some prominent people in ikorodu are responsible for these evil acts yet no one is saying anything.It is well oh.
What a wicked world!!! The law of retribution will surely catch up with them soonest.
