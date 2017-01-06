 Cult group, Badoo, kills family of five including a pregnant woman in Ikorodu (graphic photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 1 June 2017

Cult group, Badoo, kills family of five including a pregnant woman in Ikorodu (graphic photos)

Members of the notorious cult group, Badoo, have struck again. This time, the killed a family of five including a pregnant woman at Itamaga behind radio in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state. The recent attack was carried out in the wee hours of Sunday May 28th.

According to reports, the cult members killed the pregnant woman, opened up her womb and went away with her fetus. They have been responsible for the killing of families in the area within the last two months. They are known for using a grounding stone to attack their victims. See very graphic photos from the scene after the cut...


 
 
Posted by at 6/01/2017 01:24:00 pm

9 comments:

Daphne said...

are the members of this group ghosts? i don't understand why the police hasn't swung into action to apprehend these criminals. but we keep hearing horror tales of their actions.

1 June 2017 at 13:31
dj banti said...

Blood of God

1 June 2017 at 13:32
OSINANL said...

THIS IS SAD...

1 June 2017 at 13:32
ary said...

I thought Badoo was a social media hook up app where you get to meet prostitutes?!

1 June 2017 at 13:36
Blog tourist said...

What's this world turning into?
RIP to the dead

1 June 2017 at 13:40
Anonymous said...

Animals don't kill their kind, only humans. Yet we claim to be more reasonable than them.....nonsense!

1 June 2017 at 13:42
OLOLADE said...

like seriously Government should find a solution to this. family of five gone. just like that? may their souls rest in peace.

1 June 2017 at 13:43
Anonymous said...

Linda,please help us talk to our governor and oba of ikorodu.it's becoming too much in ikorodu oh.Please help us anyway you can.Tge government and the Oba of ikorodu are not doing anything about it and we heard some prominent people in ikorodu are responsible for these evil acts yet no one is saying anything.It is well oh.

1 June 2017 at 13:48
Anonymous said...

What a wicked world!!! The law of retribution will surely catch up with them soonest.

1 June 2017 at 13:49

