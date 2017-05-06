Cristiano Ronaldo bites back at his critics after Champions League heroics

After Ronaldo's peerless display against Juventus in the Champions League final, any critics who remain simply can't be convinced and he has a word for them. Speaking after the game, Ronaldo said:
'I scored two goals, am the top scorer in the Champions League again.'
'The objective is to win next season's Champions League, it is not easy, but nothing is impossible. The people who always criticise Cristiano are going to have put their guitar back in its case.'
'I have finished the season well. I am very happy as we are the first team to win two consecutive Champions Leagues, and scoring two goals.
'The double is another record for all these players, who deserve it.'
The Portuguese is widely expected to be awarded a fifth balon d'or after a remarkably stellar season.
