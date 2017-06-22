 Coventry University, UK climbs to 12th position in Guardian league table. Applications are still ongoing for September 2017 intake!! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 22 June 2017

Coventry University, UK is continuing its dramatic improvement in the national rankings with a leap of 3 places to 12th overall in the 2018 Guardian University league table and has been modern university of the year 4 consecutive times (2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017)


According to the latest rankings, which were published recently in the Guardian UK newspaper, Coventry University is now in the country’s Top 10 for positive student feedback.

 We are preparing our students for a successful career, which is central to the design of the university courses and the support they provide. Recent results show that an impressive 94% of Coventry University graduates gained employment or continued to further study within 6 months of graduating. (Source: DLHE)


With 4 in-takes in a year (January, April, July and September), admissions to Coventry University, UK gives all prospective students opportunity to student within the Year

Our courses are wide, covering Engineering, Sciences, IT, Oil and Gas, Pubic Health, Marketing, Hospitality Management and over 150 courses to choose from.

Visit our offices in Nigeria or register your interest:
https://coventrylagos.typeform.com/to/Vz4WoJ

CONTACT
                                                                 
COVENTRY UNIVERSITY OFFICE

MEGAMOUND PLAZA                                        
14, MURI OKUNOLA STREET, OFF AJOSE ADEOGUN STREET,
VICTORIA ISLAND, LAGOS        
Tel: 013427670
Mobile: 08088429151
Email: Coventry_lagos@bcie.co.uk
     

BCIE IKEJA
3RD  FLOOR VALLEY VIEW PLAZA                                            
99, OPEBI ROAD, IKEJA, LAGOS                                    
Tel: 013427603
Mobile: 08023379290
Email: manager_ikeja@bcie.co.uk


BCIE ABUJA
24B, DJIBOUTI CRESCENT OFF FREETOWN STREET
BEHIND ROCKVIEW HOTEL, THE 5TH BUILDING AFTER ZARTECH
WUSE 2, ABUJA
Mobile: 08066788636

BCIE PORT-HARCOURT
80, ABA ROAD, OPPOSITE GOVERNMENT CRATFS DEVELOPMENT CENTRE
PORT-HARCOURT
Mobile: 07085010020
