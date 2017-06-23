Court stops El-Rufai from sacking 4,766 District and Village Heads in the State

El-Rufai’s government had looked into 77 districts and 1,429 village units that existed before 2001 and automatically sacked all the 313 district heads and 4,453 village heads appointed after year 2001 by the administration of former Governor of the state, Gov. Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi.
The High Court’s interim injunction also stopped Kaduna State House of Assembly, Kaduna Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Jaafaru Ibrahim Sani, Adara traditional council, Gbagyi traditional council and Attorney General of Kaduna State, either by themselves or through their agents, servants and privies from acting on the directives contained in the letter of the 3rd defendants to the 5th and 6th defendants dated the 12th June, 2017 wherein the 1st, 3rd and 4th defendants/Respondents directed the 5th and 6th Defendants among others to take steps to fill the offices of District and Village Heads within their domains pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice.
Source: The Nation
No comments:
Post a Comment