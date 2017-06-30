Court sentences Vice Principal to life imprisonment for raping 12-year-old pupil in Ekiti

Ajayi lured the girl into his office, locked the door from behind and raped her on his office table while covering her mouth with a cloth so that she would not attract anyone while she screamed. One of the teachers knocked ON the door but the convict refused to open the door and threatened her not to tell anybody.
He was caught after two teachers who suspected foul play forced their way into his office. The case was reported to the police and he was arrested.
Delivering judgement. Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde, found Ajayi guilty of raping a minor contrary to Section 31(2) of the Child Rights Law of Ekiti State 2012. She held that the prosecution team led by Mr. A.E. Arogundade of the Ministry of Justice, had provided enough evidence to prove him guilty of the crime. Ajayi was first arraigned in court on October 14, 2016, and he pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Justice Abodunde rejected the convict’s counsel plea for leniency on grounds that he was a first-time offender, father and breadwinner of an aged mother.
“The cases of child defilement has been on the increase lately and to serve as a deterrent to others, my view is that the punishment stipulated by the lawmakers was deliberate to deter the offence and protect the right to dignity of the child. The defence counsel is pleading for leniency and praying for fine instead of the due punishment. My question is: who pays the victim for the lifetime scar of the trauma and torture of rape. I am unable to deviate from the provisions of the law in this instant. The defendant is found guilty as charged and sentenced to life imprisonment.”Exhibits tendered included a medical report, statement of the accused, report of the panels set up by the school authorities and Teaching Service Commission, medical report from the police clinic and statement of the victim, among others.
No comments:
Post a Comment