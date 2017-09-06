Court of Appeal upholds election of Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki

The PDP candidate in the September 2016 state governorship election, Ize Iyamu, had filed an appeal at the court, challenging Obaseki's victory at the polls after the state election tribunal had initially validated Obaseki's election.
Delivering judgement this morning, the president of the panel, Monica Dongba-Mensen, said Iyamu's appeal lacked merit because the election could not be invalidated on the allegation that the judges at the tribunal compromised their duties.
The president of the panel also dismissed the allegation that the PDP and its candidates were not given ample time to carry out their vote recount, which exceeded the 14 days allowed by law.
No comments:
Post a Comment