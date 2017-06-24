Court grants Niger PDP chairman N150m bail for alleged N937m fraud

On Friday, June 23, 2017 a Minna High Court granted Mr Tanko Beji, Chairman of the PDP in Niger who is standing trial on alleged N937million fraud, bail in the sum of N150million.
Justice Aliyu Mayaki, who granted the bail, also ordered Beji to produce two sureties in like sum, who must also have landed property worth not less than N200million within the court’s jurisdiction.
According to the judge, the prosecution failed to give cogent reasons why the defendant should not be granted bail.
The judge had on Monday ordered the remand in prison custody of Beji, and fixed Friday, June 23, to rule on his bail application. Beji was arraigned on Monday by the EFCC in amended charges, alongside former Gov. Babangida Aliyu and former Commissioner of Environment, Mr Umar Nasko.
They were accused of criminal breach of trust, punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code Law of Niger, Cap 94, Vol. 3 Laws of 1992. The PDP chairman was accused of aiding and abetting Aliyu to convert N937million withdrawn from the state security account in 2011 to personal use.
The case was adjourned until Sept. 11 to Sept.15 for hearing of the substantive suit.
