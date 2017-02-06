 Court discharges Woman who attempted to commit suicide by jumping off Third Mainland Bridge | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 2 June 2017

Court discharges Woman who attempted to commit suicide by jumping off Third Mainland Bridge

On March 24, a police patrol team rescued a textile trade, Mrs Taiwo Titilayo Momoh, as she attempted to commit suicide by jumping off the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Momoh was in a taxi heading towards Oworonshoki when she told the driver to stop on the bridge, due to financial problems.


The Police arrested and later arraigned her before an Ebute Metta Magistrate Court in Lagos. She was granted N500,000 bail after she pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted suicide, and the presiding Magistrate, T. A. Elias ordered her to undergo psychiatric evaluation before her next court appearance on June 1. (See here)

The Magistrate’s Court yesterday discharged her for offences bordering on attempted suicide, and it was revealed that the case was dismissed as recommended by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.
